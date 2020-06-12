News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

'This is profiling' - UK police force apologises after video shows officers confronting black couple

'This is profiling' - UK police force apologises after video shows officers confronting black couple
In the video, a male officer says: “At the end of the day, whether it looks funny or not, you were driving a motor vehicle on a road, so therefore I am requiring you to provide proof of drivers (licence).”  Pic: maja/@maobxby/Twitter/PA Wire
By Press Association
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 11:45 AM

A British police force has issued a public apology after two officers stopped a middle-aged black couple and demanded they show their IDs because they were “driving a motor vehicle on a road”.

Footage of the incident, in which one officer from Suffolk Police apparently accuses the couple of “jumping on the bandwagon” of the Black Lives Matter protests, sparked outrage on social media.

Ingrid Antoine-Oniyoke, 47, and her husband Falil Oniyoke, 50, were stopped in Ipswich in England on Tuesday after “glancing” at a police car parked near Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke’s mother’s house.

In the video, a male officer says: “At the end of the day, whether it looks funny or not, you were driving a motor vehicle on a road, so therefore I am requiring you to provide proof of drivers (licence).” 

Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke tells him: “You are kidding us right now. You can see why people get upset.” 

“All that I need is proof that you are the driver of that vehicle, and you live here and we are gone,” the officer replies.

READ MORE

Tomorrow's Black Lives Matter protest in London called off over far-right fears

The couple, from Watford, had been staying at Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke’s mother’s house while their own house was renovated.

Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke’s mother is currently in the Caribbean island of Grenada.

The female officer tells them “You have turned something irate that shouldn’t be. 

You are just jumping on the bandwagon – that’s not okay”

The officer appeared to be referring to the Black Lives Matter protests.

The male officer then tells Mr Oniyoke and Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke “you look suspicious”.

He continued: “You can argue and you can say ‘why, why, why the whole time’.” 

Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke tells them “this is disgusting” while her husband says “this is profiling”.

READ MORE

Trump vows executive order on police use-of-force standards

“You can laugh and shake your head as much as you want,” Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke says.

The couple’s daughter Maja posted footage her mother had filmed of the exchange on Twitter, prompting Suffolk Police to issue an apology.

The force said: “Suffolk Constabulary is aware of the video circulating on social media involving two of our officers.

Having looked at the issues raised by a large number of people, particularly regarding certain comments which were made on the video, we would like to apologise for the offence these have caused.

It continued: “The constabulary is very aware of the depth of feeling surrounding the events of the last few weeks and the issue of racism in our society.

“We always try to ensure we police all our communities with dignity, respect and fairness. Where those values are not met we will do everything we can to learn from that.” 

Maja, a student, told the PA Media news agency that she found the clip so upsetting it was hard to watch.

“My grandma and my uncle live (in Ipswich) – my uncle and quite a lot of the black community in Ipswich in response to this have said there is an issue with race and the police,” she said.

Some have even said they have had encounters with that male officer in particular.

Her parents had only been to the garage to collect her mother’s car and had “glanced” at the police car parked in the quiet street as they returned.

The two officers only left when her father showed them ID.

READ MORE

French police protest against ban on chokeholds after George Floyd death

More on this topic

Statue of black playwright attacked in same UK city where slave trader's statue was toppledStatue of black playwright attacked in same UK city where slave trader's statue was toppled

Tomorrow's Black Lives Matter protest in London called off over far-right fearsTomorrow's Black Lives Matter protest in London called off over far-right fears

Khan warns of ‘violence and disorder’ as far-right protest planned in LondonKhan warns of ‘violence and disorder’ as far-right protest planned in London

Council opts for 24-hour security as it postpones removal of Baden-Powell statue on protesters’ hit-listCouncil opts for 24-hour security as it postpones removal of Baden-Powell statue on protesters’ hit-list


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Black Lives MatterTOPIC: Black Lives Matter

More in this Section

Avoidable medication errors cost 1,700 lives in England every year – studyAvoidable medication errors cost 1,700 lives in England every year – study

Slave trader’s name removed from UK tower block as more statues set to go in LondonSlave trader’s name removed from UK tower block as more statues set to go in London

Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly seven yearsKelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly seven years

Egypt to reopen tourist destinations less hard-hit by coronavirusEgypt to reopen tourist destinations less hard-hit by coronavirus


Lifestyle

Irene Feighan looks back on two decades of Feelgood, from the hotpants diet to guest editors, fertility issues, and reports on the big issues in our lives20/20 vision: celebrating two decades of Feelgood

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

Issues around race are never far away in discussions of American society, but the timing of the release of Spike Lee's latest film seems particularly pertinentWeekend TV highlights: Spike Lee's new film and Artemis Fowl lead the charge on the streaming services

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »