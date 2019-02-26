NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
This is hell: ‘Exhausted’ passengers stranded on US train for 36 hours

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 12:06 PM

Commuters might think they have grounds to complain about train delays but spare a thought for passengers in the US who have been trapped on board for more than 30 hours.

Nearly 200 people are still stuck on the train, which left Albany in Oregon at 4pm local time on Sunday after it hit a tree which had fallen on to the tracks.

“Its been a full 30 hours stuck on #Amtrak outside Eugene, Oregon, trying to get home,” wrote author Rebekah Dodson on her official Facebook account on Tuesday morning.

“Yes, you read that right. We have NOT MOVED for 30 straight hours. This is hell, and it’s getting worse.”


Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said there were no injuries among the 183 pasengers on board but conditions had “further deteriorated with numerous track blockages from snow and fallen trees”.

“Due to worsening conditions, area road closures and no viable way to safely transport passengers or crews via alternate transportation, Train 11 stopped in Oakridge, Oregon,” he added, although Amtrak was “actively working” to get passengers off the train.

Ms Dodson told the Press Association the Amtrak statement is “the same update for literally 36 hours”.

Oakridge lies more than 1,214ft (370m) above sea level and is surrounded by the Willamette National Forest.

The US National Weather Service estimated the area received 10in-14in (25.4cm-35.6cm) of snow on Monday, although passengers reported several feet where the train is stranded, according to The Oregonian.

Amtrak has reassured concerned Twitter users that those on board have access to food and water.

However, Ms Dodson reportedly told local media that passengers are having to club together and improvise to help each other out with sanitary products.

“We have to put wash clothes together to make diapers for a couple of the kids on the train,” she reportedly told local TV station KVTL. “We got together and got some feminine products together because several people had run out already.”

Mr Magliari said the Union Pacific railway was working to clear the tracks so the passengers could be rescued.

Union Pacific could not be reached for comment.

- Press Association

