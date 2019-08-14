'This bus promotes homosexuality and I refuse to drive it' - UK bus firm suspends driver

A bus driver in England has been suspended amid claims he refused to drive a vehicle with a rainbow-coloured service number on the front.

The driver allegedly told passengers in Norwich: “This bus promotes homosexuality and I refuse to drive it.”

Becca Sears wrote on Twitter that the driver of the 501 service to Thickthorn said they had to wait for him to swap buses.

I complained to the staff at the station and they were already aware of who I was talking about, so why has nothing been done? I’m aware everyone is entitled to their own views however, if you can’t do your job properly because of your bigotry, maybe you need rethink your choices — Becca (@becca_sears) August 9, 2019

She said she lodged a complaint with staff at the bus station, adding: “I’m aware everyone is entitled to their own views, however, if you can’t do your job properly because of your bigotry, maybe you need to rethink your choices.”

Replying to her on Twitter, Konectbus said: “Our management team has been made aware and it is being taken very seriously.

“We find this attitude, behaviour and level of customer service completely unacceptable.”

Bus operator Go East Anglia said in a statement: “Go East Anglia prides itself on values that support diversity and inclusion and has been a champion of Norwich Pride since 2017.

“We particularly want all customers of whatever background or sexual orientation to feel comfortable on our services.

1/2 Go East Anglia prides itself on values that support diversity and inclusion and has been a champion of Norwich Pride since 2017. We particularly want all customers of whatever background or sexual orientation to feel comfortable on our services.— Konectbus (@konectbuses) August 13, 2019

“As a company, we do not condone any behaviour from our drivers that does not support this view.

“The driver involved in this incident has been suspended and a full investigation is underway.”