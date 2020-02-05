News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thirty-one people test negative for coronavirus in Scotland

By Press Association
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 03:15 PM

Thirty-one patients have been tested for coronavirus so far in Scotland and all results have been negative.

The update comes as the death toll from the global coronavirus outbreak continues to rise, with Chinese authorities reporting 490 fatalities and an increase in the number of cases to 24,324.

The Foreign Office has urged all British nationals to leave China and is scheduling its last evacuation flight from the country.

Tokyo Olympics CEO: I’m seriously worried over China virus

The Scottish Government said it continues to monitor the situation closely and is working with the World Health Organisation and international community.

There have been two confirmed cases in the UK so far, with both patients being treated in northern England.

A total of 94 UK nationals and family members have already been evacuated to Britain from Wuhan – the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak – on two flights which arrived on Friday and Sunday.

The PA news agency understands 165 Britons and their dependants remain in Hubei province, while 108 people had requested assistance to leave as of the early hours of Wednesday.

