Thirteen injured in shooting at Chicago house party

Thirteen people have been injured in a shooting at a house party in Chicago, police said.

Four people were left critically injured in the incident on the city’s South Side in the early hours of Sunday.

The victims range in age between 16 and 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies”, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said.

Two people are being questioned, Mr Waller said. Police have recovered a revolver.

Mr Waller described three different shooting scenes at the residential location in the city’s Englewood neighbourhood.

The shooting started inside, and then more shots were fired as people began spilling out of the house.

Shots were also fired at a third property nearby.

He described the shooting as an “isolated incident”.