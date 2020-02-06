News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Third patient in the UK tests positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 01:54 PM

A third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, England’s Chief Medical Officer has said.

Professor Chris Whitty said the person, who did not contract the virus in the UK, is currently being transferred to one of the UK’s four infectious diseases centres for treatment.

Two other patients are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle upon Tyne.

In a statement, Prof Whitty said: “A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three.

“The individual did not acquire this in the UK.

“The patient is being transferred to a specialist NHS centre, and we are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus.

“The NHS is well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had.”

