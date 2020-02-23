News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Third passenger dies after being taken off virus-hit cruise ship

Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 04:22 PM

A cruise ship passenger hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus has died, become the third fatality from the Diamond Princess, Japan’s health ministry has said.

The ministry also announced 57 more cases of infections from the ship, including 55 crew members still on board and two passengers who had infected roommates and were in a prolonged quarantine at a government facility.

Together with the new cases, 691 people have been infected on the ship, or nearly one-fifth of the vessel’s original population of 3,711.

The Diamond Princess is anchored in Yokohama (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
The Diamond Princess is anchored in Yokohama (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Japan has confirmed a total of 838 cases, including four deaths from the virus, which first emerged in China, including those on the ship.

The latest fatality is a Japanese man aged in his eighties who was among the first group of people developing symptoms when Japanese health authorities ordered a 14-day quarantine of the ship on February 5, Masami Sakoi, a health ministry official, said at a televised news conference.

The man already had symptoms when the ship returned to Yokohama near Tokyo for the quarantine and was taken to a hospital, according to a ministry statement.

The man was among the first group of people who tested positive, a ministry official said.

A bus carries passengers away from the quarantined cruise ship (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
A bus carries passengers away from the quarantined cruise ship (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Three other people, all aged in their eighties, have died from the virus in Japan, including two former passengers from the ship.

Dozens of confirmed cases that continue to be reported from the ship have prompted criticisms and concerns that Japan’s quarantine might have been inadequate.

Japanese officials say they did their best given the challenging situation on the ship and the large number of people they had to deal with.

On Saturday, a former passenger aged in her sixties tested positive for the virus after getting off the ship and taking a train home. Her husband, who travelled with her, tested negative again.

Japan’s health minister, Katsunobu Kato, briefed reporters on Sunday (Kyodo News via AP)
Japan’s health minister, Katsunobu Kato, briefed reporters on Sunday (Kyodo News via AP)

More than 100 cases outside of the ship have been confirmed across Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking at Sunday’s government task force meeting, raised concerns about some cases of infection that were of unclear transmission routes.

Mr Abe said that Japan was at a crucial phase in preventing a widespread infection and that it was necessary to implement reliable and effective measures to stop the further spread of the virus.

Japan’s health minister, Katsunobu Kato, speaking to reporters later on Sunday, said the situation in Japan was “just about to hit an acceleration phase”.

coronavirusCovid-19Cruise shipDiamond PrincessTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Iran’s hard-liners take early lead in electionIran’s hard-liners take early lead in election

Virus spreads in South Korea as thousands screenedVirus spreads in South Korea as thousands screened

Lorry driver jailed after doing U-turn on UK motorwayLorry driver jailed after doing U-turn on UK motorway

Coalition formed in South Sudan following agreement to end civil warCoalition formed in South Sudan following agreement to end civil war


Lifestyle

Some readers have been in touch about the movement of frogs, which is timely as these fascinating creatures now emerge from hibernation.Donal Hickey: Time for frog-spotting

A very short drive from Kinsale lies an island that is the international focal point for a tough breed of people.Islands of Ireland: In the swim of things at Sandy Cove Island

'Myrtle, your hair is on fire,' an alarmed guest exclaimed as Myrtle’s fringe went up in flames while she was enthusiastically flambéing crêpes beside their table.Darina Allen: The best recipes to get you ready for Pancake Tuesday

Paul McLauchlan meets Nicholas HoultThe kid from About A Boy is now the face of Armani

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »