News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Thieves destroy front of store to steal ATM in England

Thieves destroy front of store to steal ATM in England
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 07:16 PM

Thieves have destroyed the front of a convenience store during a raid using a stolen digger to steal a cash machine.

The damage was caused to the Co-op store in Snowberry Crescent, Havant, Hampshire, during the early hours of Tuesday.

A stolen digger used by thieves to remove ATM causing damage to the Co-op store in Snowberry Crescent, Havant (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)
A stolen digger used by thieves to remove ATM causing damage to the Co-op store in Snowberry Crescent, Havant (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “A large digger was stolen from a nearby building site and used to cause extensive damage to the shop front and pull the ATM out of the front of the building.

“The ATM was then dropped into the rear of a waiting van which was driven away.

“The digger from the building site was left at the scene of the burglary.”

READ MORE

Incoming London fire chief to prioritise rebuilding trust of Grenfell community

More in this Section

'I am angry he was out free', says son of solicitor murdered by serial offender in UK'I am angry he was out free', says son of solicitor murdered by serial offender in UK

Finland offering free crash course in artificial intelligenceFinland offering free crash course in artificial intelligence

Democrats say impeachment case shows Trump deserves to be removedDemocrats say impeachment case shows Trump deserves to be removed

Three dead as suspected tornadoes batter southern USThree dead as suspected tornadoes batter southern US


Lifestyle

For anyone contemplating a new colour scheme to brighten up their gaff this coming spring, the experts are already predicting what will be big in 2020, writes Carol O’CallaghanExpert guide to what colours will be big in 2020

Why your lip balm shouldn't just respect your smackers but protect them.The Skin Nerd: What to look for in a lip balm

Judi Dench and Ian McKellen talk to Laura Harding to talk about the seemingly impossible task of producing an ‘unfilmable’ musical.Feline fine: Bringing Cats to the big screen

From loot box controversies to the announcement of PewDiePie’s retirement, Ronan Jennings looks at some of the issues for gamers over the past year, and speculates on some of the developments for 2020Top talking points for video games in 2019

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »