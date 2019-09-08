News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Therese Coffey replaces Amber Rudd in Cabinet after dramatic resignation

By Press Association
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 10:08 AM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has replaced Amber Rudd only hours after she stunned Westminster by quitting the Cabinet and the Tory Party.

Therese Coffey MP, an environment minister and MP for Suffolk Coastal, has been promoted to Work and Pensions Secretary.

Elected in 2010, Ms Coffey is a former deputy Commons leader and was appointed as environment minister by Theresa May.

The devout Liverpool FC fan backed Remain during the EU referendum in 2016.

Her predecessor Ms Rudd resigned after suggesting the Government was aiming to take the UK out of the EU without a deal.

- Press Association

