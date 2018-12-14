Theresa May's Brexit deal 'dead in the water', says Jeremy Corbyn

A Westminster vote which could kill off the existing Brexit deal could be held as soon as next week after British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded the immediate ballot.

In a statement tonight, Mr Corbyn said Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win an EU summit compromise means the deal is now "dead in the water" and must be finished off.

The last 24 hours have shown Theresa May's Brexit deal is dead in the water. She's failed to deliver any meaningful changes.

"Rather than ploughing ahead and recklessly running down the clock, she needs to put her deal to a vote next week so parliament can take back control," he said.

Ms May had hoped to delay any vote up to January 21 to give herself time to win support.

However, Mr Corbyn's demand has piled further pressure on her when she needs it least.

The development came as the latest YouGov poll found: 62% of British people prefer remaining to Ms May's deal

57% prefer remaining to no deal

Summing up the EU mindset, Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel told British reporters in Brussels who asked him if he is willing to cause a no deal crisis:

"Brexit is your choice. Not mine."