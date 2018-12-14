NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Theresa May's Brexit deal 'dead in the water', says Jeremy Corbyn

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 08:03 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

A Westminster vote which could kill off the existing Brexit deal could be held as soon as next week after British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded the immediate ballot.

In a statement tonight, Mr Corbyn said Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win an EU summit compromise means the deal is now "dead in the water" and must be finished off.

The last 24 hours have shown Theresa May's Brexit deal is dead in the water. She's failed to deliver any meaningful changes.

"Rather than ploughing ahead and recklessly running down the clock, she needs to put her deal to a vote next week so parliament can take back control," he said.

Ms May had hoped to delay any vote up to January 21 to give herself time to win support.

However, Mr Corbyn's demand has piled further pressure on her when she needs it least.

    The development came as the latest YouGov poll found:

  • 62% of British people prefer remaining to Ms May's deal

  • 57% prefer remaining to no deal

Summing up the EU mindset, Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel told British reporters in Brussels who asked him if he is willing to cause a no deal crisis:

"Brexit is your choice. Not mine."


KEYWORDS

Brexit

Related Articles

May all your wishes come true, Theresa

Theresa May’s post-Brexit trade deal suggestion dismissed by Taoiseach

'Nebulous' comment was not aimed at Theresa May, says Jean-Claude Juncker

Britons face paying for visa-free entry to the EU after Brexit

More in this Section

France to deploy thousands of police for more yellow vest protests in Paris

Man arrested after being found with huge stash of chocolate

EU heaps pressure on May with attack on lack of clarity over Brexit

Man who was Stephen Lawrence murder suspect attacked in prison


Lifestyle

On the red carpet: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Kruger and Cheryl

Raise a glass to Christmas festivities

The best festive desserts to try out this Christmas

Louise O'Neill: It’s important that we’re aware of the historical context of the backlash against feminism

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »