Theresa May offers talks with Jeremy Corbyn to deliver short delay to Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she aims to ask for a further extension to the Brexit process to allow the UK to leave the European Union “in a timely and orderly way”.

Mrs May offered to hold talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to agree a plan acceptable to both, which can be put to the House of Commons ahead of the April 10 summit of the European Council.

Speaking in 10 Downing Street after a marathon session of Cabinet lasting over seven hours, Mrs May said that any further delay to Brexit should be “as short as possible”.

WATCH LIVE: PM @Theresa_May makes a statement on Brexit next steps at Downing Street https://t.co/zlZga6keb0— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 2, 2019

She said a bill to pave the way for departure would have to be in place by May 22 to ensure the UK did not have to take part in European Parliament elections.

The Prime Minister added:

This is a decisive moment in the story of these islands and it will require national unity to deliver the national interest

This does seem very much like PM kicking the can and, yet again, delaying making any decision that could break her Cabinet. What is missing is an answer from her to the question that many MPs faced up to last night - what is the compromise she is willing to make? https://t.co/pieZ4mpbnQ— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 2, 2019

Mrs May said: “I have always been clear that we could make a success of no-deal in the long term but leaving with a deal is the best solution.

“So we will need a further extension of Article 50 – one that is as short as possible and which ends when we pass a deal.

“And we need to be clear what such an extension is for: to ensure we leave in a timely and orderly way.

“This debate, this division, cannot drag on much longer.”

Even if, after today, we don’t know what the end result will be, let us be patient. #Brexit— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 2, 2019

Mrs May said she would try to strike a compromise deal with Mr Corbyn but said it would have to include her current deal.

“Today I’m taking action to break the logjam.

“I’m offering to sit down with the leader of the opposition and try to agree a plan that we would both stick to to ensure we leave the EU and we do so with a deal.

“Any plan would have to agree the current Withdrawal Agreement – it has already been negotiated with the 27 other members and the EU has repeatedly said it cannot and will not be re-opened.”

I have been very critical of the PM and the Cabinet in an interview with @bbclaurak this afternoon. I stand by my words. But the PM’s statement is very welcome. This is the right approach. Better late than never.— Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) April 2, 2019

Mrs May said, if a “single, unified approach” could not be agreed with Mr Corbyn, then they would move to “a number of options for the future relationship we could put to the House in a series of votes to determine which course to pursue”.

She said: “Crucially the Government stands ready to abide by the decision of the House but to make this process work the Opposition would need to agree to this too.”

- Press Association