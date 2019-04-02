NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Theresa May offers talks with Jeremy Corbyn to deliver short delay to Brexit

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 06:13 PM

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she aims to ask for a further extension to the Brexit process to allow the UK to leave the European Union “in a timely and orderly way”.

Mrs May offered to hold talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to agree a plan acceptable to both, which can be put to the House of Commons ahead of the April 10 summit of the European Council.

Speaking in 10 Downing Street after a marathon session of Cabinet lasting over seven hours, Mrs May said that any further delay to Brexit should be “as short as possible”.

She said a bill to pave the way for departure would have to be in place by May 22 to ensure the UK did not have to take part in European Parliament elections.

The Prime Minister added:

This is a decisive moment in the story of these islands and it will require national unity to deliver the national interest

Mrs May said: “I have always been clear that we could make a success of no-deal in the long term but leaving with a deal is the best solution.

“So we will need a further extension of Article 50 – one that is as short as possible and which ends when we pass a deal.

“And we need to be clear what such an extension is for: to ensure we leave in a timely and orderly way.

“This debate, this division, cannot drag on much longer.”

Mrs May said she would try to strike a compromise deal with Mr Corbyn but said it would have to include her current deal.

READ MORE

Macron: EU 'will never abandon Ireland'

“Today I’m taking action to break the logjam.

“I’m offering to sit down with the leader of the opposition and try to agree a plan that we would both stick to to ensure we leave the EU and we do so with a deal.

“Any plan would have to agree the current Withdrawal Agreement – it has already been negotiated with the 27 other members and the EU has repeatedly said it cannot and will not be re-opened.”

Mrs May said, if a “single, unified approach” could not be agreed with Mr Corbyn, then they would move to “a number of options for the future relationship we could put to the House in a series of votes to determine which course to pursue”.

She said: “Crucially the Government stands ready to abide by the decision of the House but to make this process work the Opposition would need to agree to this too.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Could the Brexit chaos result in another UK general election?

More on this topic

Buoyant exchequer avoids Brexit hit but spending rises strongly

Macron: EU 'will never abandon Ireland'

Protesters use mirrors to send ‘symbolic’ SOS call to Europe over Brexit

Coveney: Discussions intensifying as no-deal increasingly likely with each day

KEYWORDS

Brexit

More in this Section

Cow airlifted to safety after falling off cliff

Burger King trialling new plant-based Whopper

Explosion rocks elite Russian military academy

Non-surgical nose jobs could be on the horizon


Lifestyle

Move over Millennial Pink: Hello Sunshine

Cork masterclass gives a lesson on how to dress like a drag queen

Moo Crew winners give a thumbs-up to dairy

Dani Dyer: ‘Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »