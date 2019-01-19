NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Theresa May to brief Cabinet on cross-party Brexit talks

Saturday, January 19, 2019 - 10:57 PM

Theresa May is to hold a conference call with senior ministers as she prepares to tell MPs how she intends to proceed following the defeat of her Brexit plan.

Downing Street said she would speak to members of the Cabinet on Sunday and is expected to update them on her talks with other political parties.

The move comes as the pro-Brexit International Trade Secretary Liam Fox warned of a “political tsunami” if the UK Government fails to deliver on the 2016 referendum vote.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has said the UK Government must deliver on the vote to leave the EU (Victoria Jones/PA)

He also hit out at ministers calling for Mrs May to rule out a no-deal Brexit, saying the “most stupid thing possible” in a negotiation is to “give away your strongest card”.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Dr Fox said: “Failure to deliver Brexit would produce a yawning gap between Parliament and the people, a schism in our political system with unknowable consequences.

“The reaction of the Question Time audience could become a political tsunami. It is time for MPs to deliver on the promises they made. It is a matter of honour and a matter of duty.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BrexitEUTheresa May

