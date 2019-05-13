NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Theresa May to brief Cabinet on Brexit talks with Labour

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 09:47 PM

Theresa May is to brief senior ministers on the state of cross-party Brexit negotiations with Labour after the latest round of talks failed to achieve a breakthrough.

The meeting took place at Westminster amid signs the British Prime Minister will face calls to finally abandon the talks when she chairs the weekly meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Following the talks, Downing Street insisted efforts to find an agreed way forward that would allow Britain’s “orderly” withdrawal from the EU would continue.

“In preparation for an update to Cabinet tomorrow, today’s meeting took stock across the range of issues discussed in talks over the last few weeks,” a spokesman said.

Jeremy Corbyn faced calls from Labour MPs to clarify the party’s position on Brexit (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We continue to seek to agree a way forward in order to secure our orderly withdrawal from the EU.”

Labour also said that the shadow cabinet and the trade unions would be updated on what had been discussed.

However there is growing impatience among Tory MPs, fearful the continuing deadlock will see them suffer a drubbing at the hands of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the European elections on May 23.

Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn has come under fire from both pro-Remain and pro-Brexit MPs in his party amid complaints that confusion over Labour’s position had cost them votes in the English council elections earlier this month.

At the weekly meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party, the pro-Remain MP Peter Kyle told the Labour leader their message on a second referendum had been too complicated and had left voters perplexed.

“I urge you to simplify our policy so people realise we are speaking with absolute sincerity,” he told Mr Corbyn.

Labour voters are divided in a very big way. If you don't get this right you cannot be prime minister

The pro-Brexit MP John Mann called on Mr Corbyn to give Labour MPs a free vote on Brexit issues to reflect the divisions within the party and the country.

“Labour voters are divided in a very big way. If you don’t get this right you cannot be prime minister,” he told him.

Mr Corbyn acknowledged the MPs’ “frustrations” and said he understood the need to simplify their message, telling them: “I get that”.

A Labour source said: “Our message is about bringing the country together.

“That means people who voted Leave and people who voted for Remain.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

UK House of Commons finishes four hours early as MPs swiftly deal with business

Simon Coveney: New UK Conservative Party leader won't impact Brexit stalemate

Arlene Foster: Second Brexit referendum ‘places democracy at risk’

Senior UK Labour frontbenchers call for confirmatory referendum on Brexit deal

KEYWORDS

BrexitConfirmatory voteKeir StarmerLabourNigel FarageSir Keir StarmerTom Watson

More in this Section

May urged to quit as Tories fear ‘mauling’ from voters

China hits back in trade war with US

MP accused of bullying is massive asset to SNP, Nicola Sturgeon says

Restaurant diner who refused to pay for six-hour meal is jailed for 34 weeks


Lifestyle

Authors4Oceans: The children's writers raising awareness of plastic pollution

Trabolgan festival looks to have cemented its reputation as one of the best events in calendar year

Innovative, eco-friendly and smart: Check out the gardening products of the year

As major supermarkets and brands pledge to halve food waste – here’s how to do your bit at home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »