Theresa May one of the shortest-serving PMs

Theresa May one of the shortest-serving PMs
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 10:26 AM

Theresa May leaves Downing Street as one of the shortest-serving prime ministers for more than 100 years.

Her premiership has lasted a total of 1,106 days – enough to outrun just six of the 22 people to have been prime minister since the start of the last century.

She finishes slightly ahead of fellow Conservative PM Neville Chamberlain (1,078 days between 1937 and 1940) but just behind Labour PM Jim Callaghan (1,124 days from 1976-79).

(PA Graphics)
Earlier this year she overtook Gordon Brown, who clocked up 1,049 days as Labour prime minister between 2007 and 2010.

She also outran Liberal PM Henry Campbell-Bannerman (852 days) and the Tory PMs Anthony Eden (644 days), Alec Douglas-Home (364 days) and Andrew Bonar Law (211 days).

By chance or design, Mrs May’s 1,106 days as prime minister is slightly longer than the number of days – 1,016 – from her resignation to the latest possible date for the next general election, on May 5 2022.

This means that were Boris Johnson to lose that election, he will have spent less time as prime minister than Mrs May.

- Press Association

