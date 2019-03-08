NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Theresa May challenged after one question from female on International Women’s Day

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 02:14 PM

Theresa May told journalists “you’ve had answers from a woman Prime Minister” when she was challenged on why she only chose one female to ask her a question on International Women’s Day.

Mrs May answered six questions from journalists after her Brexit speech at the Orsted wind turbine complex on Grimsby docks – five from male reporters and one from Beth Rigby, the deputy political editor of Sky News.

After she left the podium following the final question from the Grimsby Telegraph, ITV political correspondent Libby Wiener stood and asked her why there was “only one question from a woman reporter”.

Mrs May stopped, turned and replied: “You’ve had answers from a woman Prime Minister.”

The Prime Minister then left the large warehouse building and the audience of around 50 Orsted workers and around 30 journalists.

- Press Association

