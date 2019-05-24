Theresa May branded ‘disgraceful’ after mentioning Grenfell in departure speech

Theresa May’s mention of her response to the Grenfell Tower fire in her resignation speech has been described as “disgraceful” by the UK Fire Brigades Union.

The British Prime Minister, who will step down on June 7, mentioned the inquiry into the tragedy as she outlined how she used her premiership “to fight the burning injustices that still scar our society”.

Matt Wrack, the UK Fire Brigades Union general secretary, issued a statement shortly after the speech on Friday, describing her response as “awful”. Theresa May has announced she is stepping down (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The fire in North Kensington, west London, on June 14 2017 claimed the lives of 72 people.

An inquiry was launched in September that year but is not expected to conclude until at least the end of 2021.

Kensington Labour MP Emma Dent Coad also issued a strongly-worded statement which she said Mrs May should be “ashamed”.

Mrs May said she “set up the independent inquiry into the tragedy at Grenfell Tower to search for the truth so nothing like it can ever happen again, and so the people who lost their lives that night are never forgotten”.

Mr Wrack said: “Many of the underlying issues at Grenfell were due to unsafe conditions that had been allowed to fester under Tory governments and a council for which Theresa May bears ultimate responsibility.

“The inquiry she launched has kicked scrutiny of corporate and government interests into the long grass, denying families and survivors justice, while allowing business as usual to continue for the wealthy.

“For the outgoing prime minister to suggest that her awful response to Grenfell is a proud part of her legacy is, frankly, disgraceful.”

Emma Dent Coad said: “From the first day of her awkward visit to Grenfell, to her last day congratulating herself for failures, Theresa May should be ashamed of her actions and lack of leadership.

“Her predecessor’s ‘bonfire of red rape’ was responsible for the decimation of building and fire safety regulations yet she did nothing to redress this.”

@theresa_may and her governments response to Grenfell was riddled with failures. To class it as an achievement is deeply insulting. My statement in response is below. pic.twitter.com/8cbGzXURDc — Emma Dent Coad (@emmadentcoad) May 24, 2019

Ms Dent Coad said Mrs May “failed” to meet rehousing deadlines or change legislation around cladding which caused the fire to spread rapidly.

“The inquiry is so narrowly focused that it threatens to exonerate the perpetrators of this avoidable atrocity and may not give any recommendations,” she added.

“The Commission set up to decide the future of the site has divided the community.

“As one survivor said, ‘Grenfell Two is in the post’. Quite a legacy.”

