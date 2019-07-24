News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Theresa May bids farewell to Number 10 ahead of Boris Johnson becoming new PM

Theresa May bids farewell to Number 10 ahead of Boris Johnson becoming new PM
Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, as she heads to the House of Commons for her last Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 02:39 PM

Theresa May has left Downing Street for the final time as Prime Minister with a message to successor Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit deal.

The new Tory leader has made clear he will leave the European Union on October 31 – with or without a deal – but Mrs May said his priority must be a Brexit “that works for the whole United Kingdom”.

Mrs May was offering her resignation to the Queen, with Mr Johnson expected to have his own audience with the monarch later on Wednesday to be appointed as the new prime minister.

One of Mrs May’s final acts as Prime Minister was to receive the resignations of Philip Hammond, David Gauke and Rory Stewart from their Cabinet roles.

Her effective deputy prime minister David Lidington also announced he was standing down from the Government.

Mrs May’s farewell speech in Downing Street was interrupted by a cry of “stop Brexit” from a protester outside – in reply she joked “I think not”.

But she made clear her desire for Mr Johnson to seek a deal with Brexit, having previously warned about the risks of a no-deal departure.

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May issues a statement outside 10 Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)
Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May issues a statement outside 10 Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

Flanked by husband Philip, she said: “I repeat my warm congratulations to Boris on winning the Conservative leadership election.

“I wish him and the Government he will lead every good fortune in the months and years ahead.

“Their successes will be our country’s successes, and I hope that they will be many.

“Their achievements will build on the work of nearly a decade of Conservative or Conservative-led government.

“During that time our economy has been restored, our public services reformed, and our values defended on the world stage.

“Of course, much remains to be done – the immediate priority being to complete our exit from the European Union in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom.

“With success in that task can come a new beginning for our country – a national renewal that can move us beyond the current impasse into the bright future the British people deserve.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Watch: Theresa May fights back tears in her Commons farewell as UK Prime Minister

More on this topic

In pictures: A look back at Mrs May’s memorable moments as she leaves Downing StreetIn pictures: A look back at Mrs May’s memorable moments as she leaves Downing Street

Assistant to Mother Teresa dies after alleged attack in WalesAssistant to Mother Teresa dies after alleged attack in Wales

Theresa May one of the shortest-serving PMsTheresa May one of the shortest-serving PMs

The formidable challenges that await Boris Johnson as PMThe formidable challenges that await Boris Johnson as PM

Theresa MayBrexitBoris JohnsonTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Boris Johnson confirmed as Prime Minister by the QueenBoris Johnson confirmed as Prime Minister by the Queen

Europe braced for record-breaking heatwaveEurope braced for record-breaking heatwave

US judge temporarily blocks new Arkansas anti-abortion lawsUS judge temporarily blocks new Arkansas anti-abortion laws

Boris Johnson hit with trio of Cabinet resignations before becoming PMBoris Johnson hit with trio of Cabinet resignations before becoming PM


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets artist Ian HumphreysDesign/life: Aileen Lee profiles artist Ian Humphreys

A new tour takes travellers to areas few Westerners visit. But scaling the Gheralta Mountains requires strength of faith, says Sarah Marshall.A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

The former Pussycat Doll talks to Gabrielle Fagan about her ‘surprise’ pregnancy, being a good role model and tag-teaming at home with husband Max.Kimberly Wyatt: ‘The balance in my life is better than it’s ever been’

The leading gynaecologist and pelvic pain expert have co-authored a new book called Beating Endo. Lisa Salmon finds out more.Dr Iris Orbuch and Amy Stein: The women on a mission to stop endometriosis controlling your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »