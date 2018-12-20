There are two new top-10 entries for the year's worst passwords

A survey of five million passwords leaked on the internet has shown two new entries in the annual list of worst passwords.

2018 was the fifth consecutive year that "123456" and "password" retained the top two spots on the list, with the next five being simple numerical strings, one of which, 111111, is a new entry at number six.

In eighth place is another new entry, 'sunshine', while new in at number 23 is "donald" – an obvious reference to the United States’ divisive President Trump.

Security software firm SplashData found that computer users continue to use the "same lame, easily guessable passwords" as they have done in previous years.

They said: "Anyone using these passwords is putting themselves at substantial risk of being hacked and having their identities or financial information stolen by hackers."

Each year, SplashData evaluates millions of leaked passwords to determine which were most used by computer users during that year.

Even with well-publicised risks being common knowledge by most, millions of people still use weak passwords to protect their online information.