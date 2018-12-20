NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

There are two new top-10 entries for the year's worst passwords

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 10:25 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A survey of five million passwords leaked on the internet has shown two new entries in the annual list of worst passwords.

2018 was the fifth consecutive year that "123456" and "password" retained the top two spots on the list, with the next five being simple numerical strings, one of which, 111111, is a new entry at number six.

In eighth place is another new entry, 'sunshine', while new in at number 23 is "donald" – an obvious reference to the United States’ divisive President Trump.

Security software firm SplashData found that computer users continue to use the "same lame, easily guessable passwords" as they have done in previous years.

They said: "Anyone using these passwords is putting themselves at substantial risk of being hacked and having their identities or financial information stolen by hackers."

Each year, SplashData evaluates millions of leaked passwords to determine which were most used by computer users during that year.

Even with well-publicised risks being common knowledge by most, millions of people still use weak passwords to protect their online information.


KEYWORDS

Passwordinternetsecurity

More in this Section

Facebook denies letting third parties read private user messages

Homeless deaths ‘increase by 24% over five years’ in UK

Labour attacks Tories for anti-Corbyn ‘mini-riot’ in ‘stupid woman’ row

Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria causes concern for allies


Lifestyle

6 essential tips for safe winter road trips – at home or abroad

This is the one thing a nutrition expert would never do at Christmas

7 unusual Christmas desserts from around the world you should try

Learning points: I miss daughter of my ex-partner — what should I do?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »