'The survivors are traumatised' - Fears up to 150 may have died after migrant vessels capsize off Libya

Libya’s coast guard recovered dozens of bodies of Europe-bound migrants who perished at sea as search operations continued on Friday, a day after up to 150 people, including women and children, went missing and were feared drowned after their boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.

A top UN official described Thursday’s shipwreck as “the worst Mediterranean tragedy” so far this year.

Also on Friday, Libyan authorities transferred dozens of migrants rescued from the disaster to a detention centre near Tripoli that was hit by an airstrike earlier this month despite UN objections to such a move, the UN refugee agency said.

Anne-Cecilia Kjaer, nursing activity manager for Médecins Sans Frontières was on the scene and described how the extreme heat made things more difficult for the survivors.

“We received a call (Thursday) in the morning that there were people disembarked at the military base in Khoms. We arrived at around 10.30 am. Our team was made up of one doctor, two nurses and a driver," she explained.

"There were around 80 people there, mostly from Eritrea, Sudan, Egypt and Bangladesh. It was a very, very hot day. People were sitting against a wall to find some shade. They were barely dressed – some were wearing just a towel or underwear. They were just sitting in the shade, in shock.

Rescued migrants (Hazem Ahmed/AP)

The people who MDF attended to were in "bad shape", Ms Kjaer acknowledged, adding that medical attention had to be prioritised.

"We identified critical cases: some had swallowed and breathed in a lot of seawater and were in respiratory distress.

Some were quite critical, lying on the ground, looking cyanotic, with grey coloured skin due to the lack of oxygen. They were in a really bad shape.

"Our doctor examined the urgent cases, we set up IV lines and called an ambulance to take them to hospital. In total we referred seven people to local hospitals.

"One man from Sudan, who was literally pulled out of the water, told our team that he had seen his wife and kids drown. He seemed aghast, just sitting there in shock.

Libyan officials said more than 130 migrants have been rescued since Thursday.

At least a dozen were taken to a hospital in Khoms while the rest were transferred to different detention centres, including Tajoura, located near the front lines of the fighting between rival Libyan factions.

Tajoura was hit by an airstrike on July 3 that killed more than 50 people and raised new concerns over the treatment of migrants in Libya.

"Soon after they arrived in Khoms, another group of 53 survivors were brought to the port. A second MSF team went to the disembarkation point, where they provided emergency assistance," Ms Kjaer added.

"Again, we distributed food and water and did medical check-ups. It wasn’t clear if they had been among the 400 people who left on Wednesday, or if they were part of another group.

"We are trying to reconstruct the chain of events but hardly any reliable, official information is available.

"The rescued people are in shock, highly traumatised, and they are basically our main source of information. The people we assisted upon disembarkation have now all left the port but we don’t know their whereabouts.

The UN’s death toll of 154 did not include those reported missing at sea on Thursday.

- Press Association, witth additional reporting Digital Desk

This story was updated at 5.40pm