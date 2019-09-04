'The public should decide': MPs back legislation preventing no-deal Brexit

MPs have voted for a second reading stage of a draft law to urge Boris Johnson to delay Brexit by three months if he cannot agree a new deal with the European Union.

MPs are set to vote on the proposed legislation from around 7pm this evening.

If the vote goes against the his government, Boris Johnson will seek the backing of the Parliment for an October 15 general election; a two-thirds majority of parliament is required.

Boris Johnson has challenged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to back an October 15 general election.

MPs have voted for a second reading of a bill aiming to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

The legislation cleared its first Commons hurdle after MPs voted in favour by 329 votes to 300, majority 29. MPs are set to vote on the legislation from 7pm this evening.

If they are victorious in legislating for a three-month delay to Brexit, Mr Johnson has vowed to continue with a vote for an early general election to be held next month.

Boris Johnson will open the debate on the Fixed-term Parliaments Act in the Commons later this evening, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added:

The Prime Minister, while not wanting an election, believes that if his negotiating position has been destroyed then that should be tested at an election and the public should be able to decide on the next steps forward.

Mr Johnson challenged Labour Leader Corbyn to back his call for a general election. However, Labour will not yet support a general election, with party leader Jeremy Corbyn telling MPs that Mr Johnson "has no plan, no majority and no authority".