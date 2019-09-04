'The public should decide': MPs back legislation preventing no-deal Brexit

MPs have voted for a second reading of a bill aiming to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31.
The legislation cleared its first Commons hurdle after MPs voted in favour by 329 votes to 300, majority 29. MPs are set to vote on the legislation from 7pm this evening.
If they are victorious in legislating for a three-month delay to Brexit, Mr Johnson has vowed to continue with a vote for an early general election to be held next month.
Boris Johnson will open the debate on the Fixed-term Parliaments Act in the Commons later this evening, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added:
Mr Johnson challenged Labour Leader Corbyn to back his call for a general election. However, Labour will not yet support a general election, with party leader Jeremy Corbyn telling MPs that Mr Johnson "has no plan, no majority and no authority".
BREAKING: MPs have voted for a second reading of the Brexit delay bill.
Votes for: 329
Votes against: 300
MPs are now able to propose changes to the legislation and seek the support of MPs for their amendment to be adopted.
— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 4, 2019