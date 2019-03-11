The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, inquest told

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died as the result of hanging, an inquest has heard.

The 49-year-old was found dead at his home in North End - a hamlet in Essex in the south of England - on March 4.

Coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe told a two-minute hearing in Chelmsford today that Flint’s provisional medical cause of death is hanging.

She said: “Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious.”

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Broomfield Hospital on March 7 and the provisional medical cause of death was recorded as hanging.

Ms Chaffe said this remains under investigation while toxicology reports are awaited.

Senior coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray opened and adjourned the inquest until July 23 for a full hearing.

- Press Association