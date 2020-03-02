The most extraordinary images from the World Photography Organisation’s National Awards

The World Photography Organisation has revealed the National Awards winners for 2020, and they’re just as stunning as you’d expect. The contest, a subdivision of the annual Sony World Photography Awards, picks out a maximum of one photographer per country, and showcases their work at a London exhibition through April and May.
The competition fielded a record 345,000 entries this year, and has valiantly pared them down to just 69. What follows really is the cream of the crop, as we’ve whittled 69 down to just 15…
1. Descend From Above, Tien Sang Kok – a Mongolian horseman drives a troop of galloping steeds…
2. An Instant World, Sutie Yang – the aurora borealis spread across the sky above Seljalandsfoss waterfall in Iceland…
3. Spread ‘Em, Marcus Westberg – a giraffe endures an uncomfortable moment in the Onguma Private Reserve, Namibia…
4. Ring Of Frost, Ales Krivec – fog and snow particles creating a luminescent halo around a tree…
5. Autumn Serpentine, Arvids Baranovs – changing seasons in the mountains of Romania…
6. Frozen Mobile Home, Greg Lecoeur – crabeater seals twist and turn around a hunk of melting pack ice…
7. Horse Motion, Abbas Alkhamis – a horse breeder plays with a horse in Abu Dhabi, UAE…
8. Red Day, Kiatthaworn Khorthawornwong – autumnal beauty at Mt. Fuji, Japan’s highest peak…
9. Mating Rhinos, Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee – a pair of mating Indian Rhinos in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam…
10. Nothing To Laugh About, Adam Stevenson – a kookaburra surveys the devastation after wildfires at Wallabi Point, New South Wales…
11. Couple, Jose Luiz Ruiz Jiminez – two gannets captured courting on the steep cliffs of the Saltee Islands, Ireland…
12. Video To Jacks, Kam Moon Lai – a school of jacks arrow towards a diver off the Malaysian island of Sipadan…
13. Drying Tea, Tran Tuan – workers in Northern Vietnam lay green tea leaves out to dry, the first step in the production of oolong tea…
14. Sur La Mer, Roberto Corinaldesi – ant-like swimmers struggle valiantly against the power of the ocean’s tides…
15. Dreamy Mountains, Karem Apaza Lopez – sunset over the Huangshan mountain range, Northern China…