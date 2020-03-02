The most extraordinary images from the World Photography Organisation’s National Awards

The World Photography Organisation has revealed the National Awards winners for 2020, and they’re just as stunning as you’d expect. The contest, a subdivision of the annual Sony World Photography Awards, picks out a maximum of one photographer per country, and showcases their work at a London exhibition through April and May.

The competition fielded a record 345,000 entries this year, and has valiantly pared them down to just 69. What follows really is the cream of the crop, as we’ve whittled 69 down to just 15…

1. Descend From Above, Tien Sang Kok – a Mongolian horseman drives a troop of galloping steeds… (Tien Sang Kok, Malaysia, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

2. An Instant World, Sutie Yang – the aurora borealis spread across the sky above Seljalandsfoss waterfall in Iceland… (Sutie Yang, China, 2nd Place, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

3. Spread ‘Em, Marcus Westberg – a giraffe endures an uncomfortable moment in the Onguma Private Reserve, Namibia… (Marcus Westberg, Sweden, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

4. Ring Of Frost, Ales Krivec – fog and snow particles creating a luminescent halo around a tree… (Ales Krivec, Slovenia, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

5. Autumn Serpentine, Arvids Baranovs – changing seasons in the mountains of Romania… (Arvids Baranovs, Latvia, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

6. Frozen Mobile Home, Greg Lecoeur – crabeater seals twist and turn around a hunk of melting pack ice… (Greg Lecoeur, France, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

7. Horse Motion, Abbas Alkhamis – a horse breeder plays with a horse in Abu Dhabi, UAE… (Abbas Alkhamis, Saudi Arabia, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

8. Red Day, Kiatthaworn Khorthawornwong – autumnal beauty at Mt. Fuji, Japan’s highest peak… (Kiatthaworn Khorthawornwong, Thailand, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

9. Mating Rhinos, Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee – a pair of mating Indian Rhinos in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam… (Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee, India, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

10. Nothing To Laugh About, Adam Stevenson – a kookaburra surveys the devastation after wildfires at Wallabi Point, New South Wales… (Adam Stevenson, Australia, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

11. Couple, Jose Luiz Ruiz Jiminez – two gannets captured courting on the steep cliffs of the Saltee Islands, Ireland… (Jose Luis Ruiz Jimenez, Spain, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

12. Video To Jacks, Kam Moon Lai – a school of jacks arrow towards a diver off the Malaysian island of Sipadan… (Kam Moon Lai, Hong Kong, 2nd Place, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

13. Drying Tea, Tran Tuan – workers in Northern Vietnam lay green tea leaves out to dry, the first step in the production of oolong tea… (Tran Tuan, Vietnam, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

14. Sur La Mer, Roberto Corinaldesi – ant-like swimmers struggle valiantly against the power of the ocean’s tides… (Roberto Corinaldesi, Italy, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)

15. Dreamy Mountains, Karem Apaza Lopez – sunset over the Huangshan mountain range, Northern China… (Karem Apaza Lopez, Peru, Winner, National Awards, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards/PA)