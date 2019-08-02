News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

The Kennedys: Fabled family dynasty has been touched by tragedy

The Kennedys: Fabled family dynasty has been touched by tragedy
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 08:34 PM

The Kennedy dynasty has been touched repeatedly by tragedy, most recently the death of Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill at the age of 22.

Here are some notable other instances:

– Joseph R. Kennedy Jr

Died in a plane crash during the Second World War aged 29.

– Rosemary Kennedy

Had been institutionalised since 1941 because she was mentally disabled and due to the effects of a failed lobotomy. She died in 2005.

– Kathleen Kennedy

Kathleen Kennedy (PA)
Kathleen Kennedy (PA)

Married William John Robert Cavendish, the Marquess of Hartington. He was killed in the Second World War, she later died in a plane crash in 1948 aged 28.

– President John F. Kennedy

President John F Kennedy (PA)
President John F Kennedy (PA)

Assassinated in Dallas on November 22 1963 aged 46.

– Patrick Kennedy

The president’s son Patrick was born prematurely in 1963 and died two days later, three months before his father’s assassination.

– John F. Kennedy Jr

President Kennedy’s children Caroline and John, whose hand is held by the Duke of Edinburgh, stand with other members of the party in silence before the memorial to their assassinated father at Runnymede (PA)
President Kennedy’s children Caroline and John, whose hand is held by the Duke of Edinburgh, stand with other members of the party in silence before the memorial to their assassinated father at Runnymede (PA)

Killed with his wife and sister-in-law when their small plane crashed off Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in 1999. He was 38.

– Robert F. Kennedy

Senator Robert Kennedy (PA)
Senator Robert Kennedy (PA)

Assassinated in Los Angeles in June 1968. He was 42.

– David Kennedy

RFK’s son died in 1984 of a drug overdose in a hotel after being ousted from the family holiday home at Palm Beach. He was 28.

– Joseph Kennedy

He was involved in a 1973 car accident that left a female passenger paralysed for life.

– Michael Kennedy

RFK’s son was killed in a skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado, aged 39.

– Edward M. Kennedy

Senator Ted Kennedy (Niall Carson/PA))
Senator Ted Kennedy (Niall Carson/PA))

Drove a car off a bridge on Massachusetts’ Chappaquiddick Island in 1969 after a party, killing aide Mary Jo Kopechne. She was 28.

– Edward Kennedy Jr

His right leg had to be amputated in 1973 because of cancer.

– Patrick Kennedy

The former congressman sought treatment for cocaine addiction as a teenager in 1986.

– Mary Richardson Kennedy

The estranged wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, died by suicide in May 2012 aged 52.

– Saoirse Kennedy Hill

Died aged 22.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies aged 22

More on this topic

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies aged 22Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies aged 22

Donald Trump says robbery at politician’s home is ‘too bad’Donald Trump says robbery at politician’s home is ‘too bad’

Jeffrey Epstein will not go on trial before June 2020, US judge rulesJeffrey Epstein will not go on trial before June 2020, US judge rules

Seesaws on US-Mexico border encouraging children from both countries to play togetherSeesaws on US-Mexico border encouraging children from both countries to play together

KennedysTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies aged 22Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies aged 22

Investigation ordered as blasts reported in BangkokInvestigation ordered as blasts reported in Bangkok

RAF drafted in as thousands evacuated due to reservoir collapse fears in UKRAF drafted in as thousands evacuated due to reservoir collapse fears in UK

New 3D map of Milky Way suggests it is warped and twistedNew 3D map of Milky Way suggests it is warped and twisted


Lifestyle

Cars have been packed up with pop-up tents, toilet roll and plenty of food and drink as thousands prepare to descend on festivals around the country over the Bank holiday weekend.Something for the weekend? Here are some the major events happening over the Bank Holiday

As the last patents on the erectile dysfunction drug run out, interest in finding new treatments has been renewed. David Cox reports.End of an era: The race to replace Viagra

We’re not sure what we want more: The bathing suits or the vacations.These are the best swimsuit styles celebs are wearing on holiday this year

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »