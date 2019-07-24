News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

The abrasive Vote Leave architect to advise Boris Johnson

The abrasive Vote Leave architect to advise Boris Johnson
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 12:46 PM

A Brexit battle bus daubed with much-criticised claims, being found in contempt of Parliament after refusing to appear before MPs investigating misinformation and calling David Davis “thick as mince”.

Those are some of the controversies and caustic remarks surrounding Dominic Cummings, the combative architect of the Vote Leave campaign who Boris Johnson is expected to appoint as a senior adviser.

Born in Durham and educated at Oxford University, he rose to notoriety in politics first as an adviser to Michael Gove and then as campaign director at the official Brexit group.

Dominic Cummings was behind the slogans used on the battle bus used by Brexiteers including Boris Johnson during the referendum campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Dominic Cummings was behind the slogans used on the battle bus used by Brexiteers including Boris Johnson during the referendum campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Many will know him for being portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in a Channel 4 drama, as well as his role in covering a red bus with the £350 million NHS claim.

That, or the contempt finding in March for failing to appear before MPs investigating so-called fake news.

He will have play a closer role working with politicians in Westminster in the team of the new prime minister, who has pledged to “unite” the nation and deliver Brexit.

After advising the Tory leader’s on-off friend Mr Gove, Mr Cummings played mastermind at Vote Leave in the run up to the 2016 EU referendum.

Mr Cummings has been credited as creating the “take back control” slogan and criticised over the figure advertised on the side of the bus travelling the country.

Benedict Cumberbatch (centre) played Dominic Cummings in Brexit: The Uncivil War (Joss Barratt/Channel 4/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch (centre) played Dominic Cummings in Brexit: The Uncivil War (Joss Barratt/Channel 4/PA)

He would later say that pledge was “necessary to win”.

The campaign group was also fined £61,000 for breaking the rules in the build-up to the vote.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson warned no-deal Brexit would be ‘huge gamble’ for poorest communities

Credited as a genius and a maverick by many, he is the subject of ire by many others.

Thick as mince, lazy as a toad and vain as Narcissus

He was once labelled a “career psychopath” by former prime minister David Cameron, according to widely-reported remarks.

But Mr Cummings is no stranger to an insult either.

David Davis was the target of one memorable insult from Dominic Cummings (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Davis was the target of one memorable insult from Dominic Cummings (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He described Mr Davis, then the Brexit secretary, as “thick as mince, lazy as a toad and vain as Narcissus” in July 2017.

And, earlier this year, he criticised a “narcissist-delusional subset” of the influential European Research Group (ER) which he said needed to be “excised” like a “metastasising tumour”.

Chairman Damian Collins accused him of having show a “total disregard” for Parliament’s authority for failing to appear before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

Mr Cummings is also known for clashing with officials and politicians when an education adviser to Mr Gove in the coalition government.

His appointment may surprise some because Mr Johnson will need the support of Brexit hardliners to deliver his “do or die” pledge to get the UK out of the EU by October 31.

But clearly he believes Mr Cummings’ abrasive style will help him succeed.

- Press Association

READ MORE

In pictures: A look back at Mrs May’s memorable moments as she leaves Downing Street

More on this topic

Hammond quits ahead of Johnson becoming British PMHammond quits ahead of Johnson becoming British PM

Watch: Theresa May fights back tears in her Commons farewell as UK Prime MinisterWatch: Theresa May fights back tears in her Commons farewell as UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson warned no-deal Brexit would be ‘huge gamble’ for poorest communitiesBoris Johnson warned no-deal Brexit would be ‘huge gamble’ for poorest communities

Campaigners project image of Boris Johnson waving kipper onto Buckingham PalaceCampaigners project image of Boris Johnson waving kipper onto Buckingham Palace

Dominic CummingsTOPIC: Boris Johnson

More in this Section

Lightning storms kill 20 in eastern IndiaLightning storms kill 20 in eastern India

Man, 24, jailed in Sheffield over remote-controlled vehicle bomb plotMan, 24, jailed in Sheffield over remote-controlled vehicle bomb plot

Boris Johnson warned no-deal Brexit would be ‘huge gamble’ for poorest communitiesBoris Johnson warned no-deal Brexit would be ‘huge gamble’ for poorest communities

Russian opposition figure Navalny detainedRussian opposition figure Navalny detained


Lifestyle

He's one of the most successful cyclists of the 1980s and is regarded as one of the greatest classics riders.The Shape I'm In: Getting in gear with Seán Kelly

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »