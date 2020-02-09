News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thai soldier shot dead after killing at least 21 in gun rampage

Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 03:13 AM

Thai officials say a gunman who killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been shot dead inside a mall where he was holed up.

The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, went on his shooting rampage on Saturday afternoon in the north-western city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police secured the mall before an overnight siege which ended after 16 hours with the gunman being killed mid-Sunday morning, local time.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said late on Saturday there were no more bodies left inside the mall, but added: “We don’t know whether there are any additional injuries or deaths or not.”

A group of armed commando soldiers outside Terminal 21 Korat mall, in Nakhon Ratchasima (Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul/AP)
The shooter appeared to be armed with an assault rifle, based on security camera video aired on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident began at about 3:30pm local time on Saturday.

Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as shots rang out.

Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Officials told media outside the mall on Sunday the gunman had been fatally shot, but released no further details.

A police officer contacted by phone in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier initially shot dead another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person, apparently over a land dispute. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

City and neighbourhood police officers said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Terminal 21 Korat mall, shooting along the way.

A wanted poster released by Crime Suppression Division of The Royal Thai Police (Crime Suppression Division of The Royal Thai Police via AP)
Several Thai media reported that he travelled in a military vehicle.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt Jakrapanth Thomma.

