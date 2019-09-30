News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thai prime minister advises masks against Bangkok smog

By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 09:46 AM

Thailand’s prime minister has urged people in Bangkok to wear face masks to filter out unhealthy air pollution as smog enveloped the capital.

Prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha warned in a statement on his Facebook page today that the concentration of tiny dust particles had reached unsafe levels and said he ordered government agencies to expedite anti-pollution measures.

He also asked for co-operation from the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Lumpini Park in central Bangkok (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Lumpini Park in central Bangkok (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

The head of the country’s Pollution Control Department, Pralong Damrongthai, said the visibly dirty air was not caused by the smoke originating from forest fires in Indonesia.

Pralong told Thai PBS television that the dust had been captured by still air and high humidity, which was then trapped near ground level by a temperature inversion, in which warm air sits on top of cooler air.

SmogThailandTOPIC: Climate change

