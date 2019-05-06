NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Thai king concludes coronation celebrations with public audience

Monday, May 06, 2019 - 10:31 AM

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn is bringing three days of coronation ceremonies to a close with appearances before the public and the diplomatic corps.

Vajiralongkorn succeeded to the throne after the 2016 death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for seven decades.

A Thai woman holds a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn as she waits for his public address (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)

His formal coronation on Saturday, involving a series of elaborate, centuries-old rituals rooted in Buddhist and Brahmanic traditions, established his status as a fully-fledged monarch with complete regal powers.

His planned appearance on a balcony at the Grand Palace on Monday afternoon will be the second time the public has been able to see him directly since his coronation.

With Queen Suthida, bottom right, in official Royal Guard uniform, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn is carried through the streets of Bangkok (Rapeephat Sitchailapa/AP)

On Sunday night he was carried on a golden palanquin in a spectacular six-and-a-half-hour procession through Bangkok’s historic quarter.

- Press Association

BangkokKing Maha VajiralongkornThailand

