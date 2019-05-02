NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Thai king appoints consort as queen ahead of coronation

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 08:10 AM

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has appointed his consort as the country’s queen ahead of his official coronation on Saturday.

An announcement in the Royal Gazette said Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya is legally married to the 66-year-old king, and is now Queen Suthida.

Although she has been in the public eye for about three years, there has been little official information released about her and the news was a surprise to many Thais.

The king signs the certificate (Bureau of the Royal Household/AP)

Suthida is reported to be 40 and to have previously worked as a flight attendant for Thai Airways International. The two reportedly met on a flight.

She joined the palace guard in 2013 and became commander of the king’s security unit, currently holding a general’s rank. The new queen also has several top royal decorations.

Vajiralongkorn has had three previous marriages and divorced his previous wife, with whom he has a son, in 2014. He became king after the death of his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October 2016.

Thai television, which broadcast the royal order, showed a video of Suthida prostrating herself before the king.

The couple exchange gifts (Bureau of the Royal Household/AP)

According to the announcer, she presented the king with a tray of flowers and joss sticks, and in return was bestowed traditional gifts associated with royal power.

TV showed the king in a white uniform and his bride in a pink silk traditional dress formally registering their marriage in his palace residence in Bangkok.

READ MORE

Climate challenge for Iraq as welcome rain revives rivers and lakes

The couple were seen signing a marriage certificate book, which was also signed by the king’s sister, Princess Sirindhorn, and privy council head Prem Tinsulanonda as witnesses. Prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and other senior officials were also in attendance.

- Press Association

More on this topic

UK High Court to decide on new inquest over girl’s ‘air pollution’ death

Robbie Brady and wife Kerrie have welcomed their second child

Shell profits fall on tumbling oil prices and weaker margins

Trinity looking for alumni to volunteer as mentors as college bids to raise €400m for projects

KEYWORDS

KingQueen

More in this Section

Pret A Manger begins roll-out of labels listing full ingredients

Gavin Williamson: I’d have been absolutely exonerated by a police leak inquiry

US attorney general to skip session with House Democrats on Mueller report

UK must cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050, warn Government advisers


Lifestyle

How to manage being a green parent without being a mean parent

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »