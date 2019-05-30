NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Thai junta chief gives thumbs-up to Orwell’s Animal Farm

Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 01:37 PM

The late British writer and social critic George Orwell appears to be back in the good books of Thailand’s military rulers after a spell in the doghouse five years ago.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak, summing up Prayuth Chan-ocha’s political thoughts as the country prepares to install a new elected government, said his boss recommended reading the Thai edition of Animal Farm, “which is a book that leaves important lessons on how to live life”.

Mr Prayuth’s plug for Animal Farm reflected a more positive view of Orwell’s work than the military had immediately after he seized power in a May 2014 coup.

Protesters comparing military rule to the fictional dystopia of Orwell’s 1984 read the book in public places and were dragged off.

