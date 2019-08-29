News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thai court upholds conviction of British backpacker killers

By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 08:01 AM

The conviction of two migrants sentenced to death for the murder of two British backpackers in Thailand has been upheld.

Burmese pair Wai Phyo and Zaw Lin had denied killing David Miller and raping and killing Hannah Witheridge on the resort island of Koh Tao.

Wai Phyo, centre, and Zaw Lin, right, are escorted by police officers at the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Their battered bodies were found on a beach on the morning of September 15, 2014.

Lawyers for the two men had claimed evidence used in the case against them was mishandled and they made confessions under duress that they later retracted, raising questions about police competence and the judicial system in Thailand.

But Thailand’s Supreme Court has now upheld their convictions.

- Press Association

