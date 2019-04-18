NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Thai authorities raid floating home of ‘seasteading’ pioneers

Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 01:35 PM

Thai authorities have raided a floating home in the Andaman Sea belonging to an American man and his Thai partner who sought to be pioneers in the “seasteading” movement.

Seasteading promotes living in international waters to be free of any nation’s laws.

Thailand’s navy said the pair had endangered national sovereignty, an offence punishable by life imprisonment or death.

The floating home lived in by an American man and his Thai partner (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

The navy filed a complaint against the couple with police on the southern resort island of Phuket.

Chad Elwartowski said in an email that he believes he and Supranee Thepdet did nothing wrong.

The couple, who have gone into hiding, had been living part-time on a small structure they said was anchored outside Thailand’s territorial waters, just over 12 nautical miles from shore.

Thai authorities said they have revoked Mr Elwartowski’s visa.

