News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Texas arts and technology festival axed due to coronavirus

Texas arts and technology festival axed due to coronavirus
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 10:28 PM

The South by Southwest arts and technology festival in Texas has been cancelled due to fears about the coronavirus outbreak.

Austin mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution because of the threat of Covid-19, effectively cancelling the annual SXSW event.

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, the county’s top elected official, said no one in the Austin area has been found to have the virus.

However, South by Southwest was expected to have drawn an international audience, posing a threat of contagion.

The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and US chip maker Intel pulled out of the festival.

More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival cancelled.

The festival drew 73,716 attendees last year, 19,166 of whom came from outside the US.

Combined with SXSW’s gaming expo and education conference, the 2019 event drew 417,400 attendees, organisers said. An economic impact report found it contributed 355.9 million dollars to the local economy.

The US death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200 scattered across at least 18 states, including at least six cases in the Houston area.

coronavirusTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Facebook closes London office after employee diagnosed with coronavirusFacebook closes London office after employee diagnosed with coronavirus

Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren after her withdrawal from White House raceDonald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren after her withdrawal from White House race

Emmanuel Macron says it is France’s ‘priority’ to protect elderly from Covid-19Emmanuel Macron says it is France’s ‘priority’ to protect elderly from Covid-19

Donald Trump calls off trip to disease control agency over staffer’s ‘Covid-19’Donald Trump calls off trip to disease control agency over staffer’s ‘Covid-19’


Lifestyle

Joe McNamee meets the women making waves in the male-dominated food industry — who also just so happen to be sisters.Keeping it in the family: Meet four sets of sisters making waves in the food industry

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, says Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the week: Denim devotion

Eve Kelliher looks at the creative ethos underpinning the work of Pritzker Prize laureates Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamaraSecrets to success of Ireland's Pritzker Prize laureates

Spare a thought for the environment the next time you go shopping for personal care products. There are lots of eco-friendly alternatives, says Margaret JenningsHow the beauty industry is trying to help the environment

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »