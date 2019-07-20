News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tests carried out on bones in search for missing Vatican teenager

Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 04:09 PM

Forensic experts have begun studying two sets of bones at a Vatican City cemetery where a missing teenager’s family was tipped to look for her.

Holy See spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said on Saturday that the analysis is being done at the Pontifical Teutonic College, where the bones were found under a stone slab last week.

The missing girl, Emanuela Orlandi, vanished in 1983 aged 15 after she left her family’s apartment in Vatican City for a music lesson in Rome.

Bones were found under a slab in the Teutonic Cemetery (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Her family’s lawyer received an anonymous tip-off that Emanuela might be buried near the 19th century tombs of two German princesses in the Teutonic College cemetery.

The tombs turned out to be empty but the bones were found during a search of adjoining areas.

- Press Association

