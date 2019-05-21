NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Terrorism charge filed against New Zealand mosque shootings suspect

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 07:28 AM

New Zealand police have filed a terrorism charge against the man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques.

Officers have charged 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant with engaging in a terrorist act after the March 15 shootings.

The charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and will be a test case for New Zealand’s terrorism laws, which came into force in 2002.

Police have also charged Tarrant with an additional count of murder, bringing the total number of murder charges against him to 51.

That came after a Turkish man who was wounded in the attack died earlier this month in Christchurch Hospital.

Police told families and survivors of the new charges at a meeting attended by more than 200 people.

- Press Association

More on this topic

UN leader visits New Zealand mosques where 51 were killed

New Zealand’s gun law reform given final assent to take effect

Judge orders mental health tests for accused New Zealand mosque shooter

Dalai Lama praises New Zealand’s PM for response to Christchurch mosque attacks

KEYWORDS

Brenton TarrantChristchurch

More in this Section

Austrian government heading for collapse over video scandal

Brexit could make UK a ‘gangsters’ paradise’

Ecuador confirms search of Julian Assange’s belongings in embassy

Ex-JLS star Oritse Williams denies behaving like ‘sexual predator’


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m pregnant – should I tell my fiancé I’m not totally sure he’s the father?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »