Terror probe opened after four killed in attack at Paris police HQ

By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 05:54 PM

French prosecutors are investigating the fatal stabbings at Paris police headquarters as a potential act of terrorism.

The Paris prosecutors’ office said investigators looking into the civilian employee who killed three police officers and an administrator found elements that led to a probe for multiple murders “in relation with a terrorist enterprise”.

Investigators scoured the attacker’s computer and mobile phone for clues to his motive and interviewed his wife and witnesses.

Authorities said the assailant, a 45-year-old technology administrator in the police intelligence unit of the Paris police, converted to Islam 18 months ago.

A rookie office shot and killed him.

