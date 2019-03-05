NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Terror probe after three explosive devices found at London station and airports

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 05:05 PM

Latest: A counter-terror investigation has been launched in the UK after three small explosive devices were found at buildings at major transport hubs in London.

Police responded to reports of suspicious packages at Waterloo train station and office buildings at Heathrow and London City airports on Tuesday.

All the packages were A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags and appeared capable of igniting a small fire when opened, police said.

Scotland Yard said officers are treating the incidents as linked and are keeping an open mind regarding motives.

No one has been injured in the three incidents, police said.- Press Association

UK police investigating 'suspicious packages' found at London transport hubs

Earlier: Police in London are investigating after suspicious packages were found at transport hubs around the British capital.

Items have been discovered in buildings at Heathrow and London City airports, which have been evacuated.

London City Airport confirmed that the airport is operating as normal and flights have not been impacted.

Another suspicious package has been found at Waterloo train station, where a cordon is in place.

Specialist teams are at the scenes.

More to follow.

