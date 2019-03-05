Terror probe after three explosive devices found at London station and airports

Latest: A counter-terror investigation has been launched in the UK after three small explosive devices were found at buildings at major transport hubs in London.

Police responded to reports of suspicious packages at Waterloo train station and office buildings at Heathrow and London City airports on Tuesday.

All the packages were A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags and appeared capable of igniting a small fire when opened, police said.

Scotland Yard said officers are treating the incidents as linked and are keeping an open mind regarding motives.

No one has been injured in the three incidents, police said.- Press Association

Items have been discovered in buildings at Heathrow and London City airports, which have been evacuated.

At approximately 12.10hrs today, Tuesday, 5 March, police were called to a report of a suspicious package at London City Airport Aviation House, Royal Docks, #Newham. Specialist officers are at the scene. The building has been evacuated as a precaution. Enquiries are ongoing. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 5, 2019

London City Airport confirmed that the airport is operating as normal and flights have not been impacted.

Another suspicious package has been found at Waterloo train station, where a cordon is in place.

Specialist teams are at the scenes.

Specialist teams from British Transport Police are at Waterloo station after a suspicion item was discovered. The station is open and train services are running. A small cordon is in place. @NetworkRail @SW_Help — British Transport Police (@BTP) March 5, 2019

