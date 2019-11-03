News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Terminator: Dark Fate disappoints at US box office

By Press Association
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 05:36 PM

Terminator: Dark Fate has opened well below expectations at the US box office.

Studios estimate the action sequel earned only 29 million US dollars from over 4,000 North American locations.

The film from Paramount Pictures cost a reported 185 million dollars to produce.

The movie’s below expectations performance comes despite generally favourable reviews and the return of Terminator 2: Judgment Day stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger and producer James Cameron.

But it was enough to win the top spot at the box office. Second place went to Joker, with 13.9 million dollars, and third place to Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil which added 12.1 million dollars.

Focus Features’ Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet performed better than expected, earning 12 million dollars (£10.36 million) from just over 2,000 theatres to take fourth place.

And Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn opened in ninth to 3.7 million dollars.

Arnold SchwarzeneggerJames CameronLinda HamiltonTerminator: Dark Fate

