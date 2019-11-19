News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Terminally ill man loses bid to bring UK High Court challenge over assisted dying

Terminally ill man loses bid to bring UK High Court challenge over assisted dying
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 03:06 PM

A terminally ill motor neurone disease sufferer’s bid to bring a fresh legal challenge against the “blanket ban” on assisted dying has been rejected by UK High Court judges.

Phil Newby, 49, from Rutland, East Midlands, was diagnosed with MND in 2014 and is no longer able to walk or use his hands and lower arms.

The married father-of-two brought legal action against the Government over the law, which makes it a criminal offence for anyone to help another person end their life.

Mr Newby’s case was that judges should thoroughly examine a large amount of expert evidence – including from countries where assisted dying is legal – before deciding whether the law is incompatible with his human rights.

But, refusing permission for his case to go ahead, Lord Justice Irwin and Mrs Justice May said the court is “not an appropriate forum for the discussion of the sanctity of life”.

His lawyers told a hearing in London in October that Mr Newby is facing an “inhumane and intolerable” deterioration as his illness progresses.

Mr Newby, a former director of environmental firm Green Ventures, had sought a declaration that the law as it stands is incompatible with his human rights.

His case is the latest in a series of challenges where the courts have been asked to consider the matter of assisted dying.

The most recent legal action was brought by MND sufferer Noel Conway, whose bid to appeal to the Supreme Court was rejected in November last year.

Mr Newby’s lawyers said he will appeal against the High Court’s decision.

READ MORE

Sweden drops probe in Julian Assange ‘rape’ case

More on this topic

Brothers have home repossessed after making just two repayments on €650k mortgageBrothers have home repossessed after making just two repayments on €650k mortgage

Young man left in wheelchair after being knocked down by driver suffering epileptic fit settles for €9.75mYoung man left in wheelchair after being knocked down by driver suffering epileptic fit settles for €9.75m

Man who threatened to cut priest's fingers off avoids prisonMan who threatened to cut priest's fingers off avoids prison

Eldery man being prosecuted by council for feeding 'nuisance' pigeonsEldery man being prosecuted by council for feeding 'nuisance' pigeons

assisted dyingmotor neurone diseasenoel conwayPhil NewbyRight-to-dieTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Alastair Campbell: Prince Andrew’s TV interview was a ‘mistake’Alastair Campbell: Prince Andrew’s TV interview was a ‘mistake’

Smoke shrouds Sydney’s skyline as wildfires burn nearbySmoke shrouds Sydney’s skyline as wildfires burn nearby

Andrew project suffers sponsorship blow amid Epstein statement callsAndrew project suffers sponsorship blow amid Epstein statement calls

Medics to get day-in-the-life experience of bowel disease patientsMedics to get day-in-the-life experience of bowel disease patients


Lifestyle

Skincare expert Dr Catharine Denning explains why the dual cleansing approach is best.Why you should be double cleansing every night, according to a dermatologist

CORK is poised to open a new chapter on its heritage, past and present, this weekend. Nano Nagle Place, the unexpected oasis near the city centre, will unveil a combined bookshop, print gallery and map room.Cork opens a new chapter on its history and heritage this weekend

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »