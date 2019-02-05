NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tennis star Kvitova testifies at trial of suspect in knife attack

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 03:29 PM

Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova has testified in the Czech Republic at the trial of the man who allegedly attacked her with a knife in her home.

After the December 2016 attack in her home in Prostejov, Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand.

It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.

Her testimony was requested by a lawyer for the suspect, 33-year-old Radim Zondra.

Petra Kvitova after losing to Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the women’s singles final at the Australian Open (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Kvitova did not enter the courtroom where the trial took place on Tuesday in a regional court in Brno, but testified from a separate room to avoid facing the suspect.

The two-time Wimbledon champion did not talk to media, but said through her spokesman she was happy it was all behind her.

Only 10 days ago in Melbourne, Kvitova reached her first Grand Slam final since her second Wimbledon title in 2014, and lost a three-set thriller to Naomi Osaka.

- Press Association


