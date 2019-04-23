NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Tennessee the latest US state to introduce ‘trigger’ proposal to ban most abortions

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 02:01 PM

A proposal that would effectively outlaw most abortions in Tennessee if the US Supreme Court overturns the historic 1973 decision legalising the procedure has been passed by state politicians.

Now it needs to be approved by the state’s governor.

State politicians in both the House and Senate overwhelmingly advanced the legislation, with just a handful of Democrats voting against.

Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota have similar laws on the books triggering abortion bans.

Pro-choice supporters in Utah (Rick Bowmer/AP)

The trigger for such a ban would be for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made legal abortion nationwide.

Kentucky and Missouri are considering enacting such bills this year.

The so-called trigger ban in Tennessee that would take effect if the court overturns Roe v. Wade includes exceptions only for medical emergencies and not for rape or incest.

Doctors who violate the law would face a felony charge.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Other nations now looking to Ireland’s abortion model

Abortion services are safe and local, but it’s not a time for complacency

Safe access for abortion not a priority before recess

Rotunda Hospital now taking patients seeking abortions from across Dublin

KEYWORDS

2020abortion

More in this Section

Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK expected to be announced

Police horse dies after falling onto metal pole at football match in UK

Sri Lankan police arrest 40 suspects after bombings as death toll rises

Theresa May to convene Cabinet as MPs return to Westminster


Lifestyle

These are the wedding wines to consider if you’re planning your big day

Why Stargazing Pods at Alton Towers are out of this world

Ask an expert: What are DOMS and how can I reduce the aches and pains?

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem – what do I do?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »