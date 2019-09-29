Tenerife suffers massive blackout

A major power outage in Tenerife has left nearly a million people without electricity.

The local government said the outage has affected the entire island, but emergency generators are working for basic services such as hospitals.

Patricia Hernandez, the mayor of Tenerife’s capital Santa Cruz, told Cadena SER radio that she expected power to be restored to most of the island within six hours, and authorities are investigating the cause of the outage.

There were no incidents immediately reported from the outage.

Tenerife is part of Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the north-west coast of Africa.

A key tourist destination, the Canary Islands have more than 900,000 residents in addition to hosting tens of thousands of tourists and scores of cruise ships each year.