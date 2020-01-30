News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Telescope reveals details of sun’s surface

Telescope reveals details of sun’s surface
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 11:54 PM

A telescope in Hawaii has produced its first images of the sun, revealing its turbulent gas surface in what scientists called unprecedented detail.

They show the surface covered with bright cell-like areas, each about the size of Texas, that result from the transporting of heat from the sun’s interior.

The telescope’s first images of the sun (NSO/NSF/AURA via AP)
The telescope’s first images of the sun (NSO/NSF/AURA via AP)

The telescope can reveal features as small as 18 miles across, according to the National Science Foundation, which released the images.

Further observations will help scientists understand and predict solar activity that can disrupt satellite communications and affect power grids, the foundation said. The telescope is on the island of Maui.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Quarantine and closed borders: what are countries doing about coronavirus?Quarantine and closed borders: what are countries doing about coronavirus?

Police investigate Alfredo Morelos report of car ‘tampering’Police investigate Alfredo Morelos report of car ‘tampering’

Brexit will end voting rights and election roles for expatriate BritonsBrexit will end voting rights and election roles for expatriate Britons

Two defunct satellites narrowly avoid colliding in spaceTwo defunct satellites narrowly avoid colliding in space


Lifestyle

Ignorance is bliss – right up until you’re in your overdraft.8 things you always forget to budget for when you go on holiday

They will save you loads of time and money too.6 sustainable items to buy once and use for years

The last time Fontaines DC played in Cork, they were very much an emerging bandScene + Heard: Fontaines DC to return to Cork in May

‘Overcoming’, written by the patient rights advocate and campaigner together with Naomi Linehan, won the accolade following a a public vote.'A powerful advocate for Irish women': Vicky Phelan memoir voted Irish Book of the Year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »