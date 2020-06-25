Teenagers held on suspicion of manslaughter after death at English castle

Two teenagers have been detained on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a 66-year-old man at a medieval castle in the UK.

There was shock and sadness at the death of Charles Hilder following a “disturbance” at the 15th-century Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford, Kent last month.

Mr Hilder collapsed and later died from a heart attack after a confrontation which began while he was fishing, police said previously.

There had been reports that rocks were thrown at the Kent beauty spot. Police at the entrance to Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford, Kent, where a man died after reports of a disturbance in the grounds (Yui Mok/PA)

On Thursday, Kent Police announced that two teenagers – an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy – have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The pair were detained at 6.35am on Thursday after police attended a property in Keston, south-east London. They remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Ivan Beasley said: “We are continuing to gather information to help us establish the full circumstances leading up to Mr Hilder’s death and I would like to thank everyone who has provided us with information, so far.

“It remains important we speak to anyone else who may have attended Lullingstone Castle around this time, who have yet to contact the police."