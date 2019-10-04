News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Teenager jailed in England over drill music video

Teenager jailed in England over drill music video
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 06:48 PM

A teenage gang leader has been jailed for making a drill music video in breach of a court order.

Essex Police said Roland Douherty, 19, had been banned from featuring in videos of the controversial form of rap music, which often includes references to real-life violent events including stabbings.

But nine months after the order was made he appeared in a music video called Bro Code rapping about “pulling the trigger twice on a gun”, dealing drugs and carrying weapons, the force said.

Douherty, formally of Cardinal Road, Chafford Hundred, Essex, disputed that the video breached the order, but a “drill translation” provided by an Essex Police expert said that it did.

The teenager was sentenced at Chelmsford County Court on Thursday to 19 weeks in prison, the force said.

The C17 gang in Thurrock has preyed on young children, luring them into the gang then exploiting them by getting them to run drugs and carry cash from deals or knives.

Douherty, who heads up the gang, was made the subject of a court order in September last year and the video was posted online in June this year.

The order banned him from featuring in any audio recording or video online that is threatening, abusive, insulting, incites violence, promotes criminal activity, shows weapons or makes reference to gang affiliations and the C17.

It also banned him from large parts of Thurrock and from congregating in a public place in a group of two or more.

Chief Superintendent Tracey Harman, Essex Police’s lead for Operation Raptor, said: “Violent drill videos continue to be posted online where they are consumed by young people who may think the gang lifestyle is glamorous.

“However our translation of just one part of the music video in this case shows the content of some drill videos is often violent.”

More on this topic

Court hears how man made shooting gesture and racist comment before hitting girlCourt hears how man made shooting gesture and racist comment before hitting girl

Convicted rapist jailed for nine years over Lottery jackpot scam in the UKConvicted rapist jailed for nine years over Lottery jackpot scam in the UK

‘Heartless fraud’ jailed for life for murder of film producer ex-girlfriend‘Heartless fraud’ jailed for life for murder of film producer ex-girlfriend

Goffs secure temporary injunction to take down fake and misleading social media accounts in trademark caseGoffs secure temporary injunction to take down fake and misleading social media accounts in trademark case

drill musicEssexRoland DouhertyThurrockcourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Going with the floe: Scientists to set up Arctic ice campGoing with the floe: Scientists to set up Arctic ice camp

Boris Johnson will seek Brexit extension if no deal agreed by October 19Boris Johnson will seek Brexit extension if no deal agreed by October 19

US diplomat feared ‘crazy’ deal by Trump, Ukraine texts showUS diplomat feared ‘crazy’ deal by Trump, Ukraine texts show

Signing Brexit extension on behalf of PM would be unprecedented, says judgeSigning Brexit extension on behalf of PM would be unprecedented, says judge


Lifestyle

Cork city set to spill some secrets over the weekend.From Copenhagen to Cork: City to listen up to Danish architecture and design expert

An insight into the world of gardening.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

If you've grown chillies this year, you may want to know which chilli goes best in which dish, writes Hannah Stephenson.Hot tips on the perfect chillis

Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October. Hannah Stephenson advises how to ensure your fruit keeps its bite.Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »