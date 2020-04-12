News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Teenager dies after falling from south London balcony

Teenager dies after falling from south London balcony
By Press Association
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 07:38 PM

A 16-year-old girl has died after falling from an eighth-floor balcony in south-east London, police have said.

Officers were called to Thurston Road, in Lewisham, shortly after 2pm on Easter Sunday following reports that a person had fallen from a height.

London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance, who landed in a nearby Sports Direct car park, attended, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and the victim’s next of kin have been informed.

A police cordon remains at the scene while inquiries continue.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson: Things could have gone either way

More on this topic

Anti-Semitism campaigners accuse Corbyn allies of ‘smearing’ whistleblowersAnti-Semitism campaigners accuse Corbyn allies of ‘smearing’ whistleblowers

80 migrants attempted to cross the Chanel into UK this weekend 80 migrants attempted to cross the Chanel into UK this weekend

British Labour leader Keir Starmer to create ‘balanced’ shadow cabinetBritish Labour leader Keir Starmer to create ‘balanced’ shadow cabinet

Jeremy Corbyn says he has left Labour in position to win at next electionJeremy Corbyn says he has left Labour in position to win at next election

TOPIC: UK

More in this Section

How the world’s armed forces have responded to Covid-19How the world’s armed forces have responded to Covid-19

Pope delivers message of 'hope' as joy of Easter celebrated amid sorrow of virusPope delivers message of 'hope' as joy of Easter celebrated amid sorrow of virus

Johnson praises NHS for saving his life as nurses told to refuse to work over PPEJohnson praises NHS for saving his life as nurses told to refuse to work over PPE

Julian Assange fathered two children while in Ecuadorian embassyJulian Assange fathered two children while in Ecuadorian embassy


Lifestyle

The past few weeks of the coronavirus shutdown have been tough in a variety of ways — each family has its own set of challenges, writes Darina Allen.Darina Allen: Easter Weekend gems

The Scene & Heard arts and entertainment quiz has questions for all the familyScene and Heard: A fiendishly fun family entertainment quiz

Wolf Hall, a Stephen Hawking biopic and a classic Munster final between Cork and Waterford all feature among today's best.Sunday's TV Highlights: Wolf Hall, Stephen Hawking and a classic Munster final all feature

Social distancing can be tough. It can be especially tough for grandparents, who aren’t used to spending time away from family, especially their grandkids.From a distance: Small steps to lift spirits of grandparents

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »