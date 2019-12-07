News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Teenager charged after opera singer Katherine Jenkins mugged

Teenager charged after opera singer Katherine Jenkins mugged
By Press Association
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 07:18 AM

A 15-year-old girl has been charged after opera singer Katherine Jenkins was mugged in south west London while intervening in a street robbery.

Scotland Yard said the teenager was charged with robbery and assault on police after an incident on Kings Road in Chelsea.

Jenkins was on her way to a rehearsal on Wednesday afternoon when she witnessed an elderly woman being attacked.

Frozen 2 European Premiere – London
Katherine Jenkins was in London to perform for a charity (Matt Crossick/PA)

After she stepped in to help, the singer was then mugged herself, her agent said.

The Welsh mezzo-soprano was in London to sing at the Henry van Straubenzee charity carol concert at St Luke’s Church in Chelsea.

“Miraculously, Katherine still managed to perform at the concert as she didn’t want to let the charity down,” her agent added.

The Met said police were called to reports of a robbery on Kings Road in Chelsea at about 3.10pm on December 4.

Officers attended the incident and arrested two 15-year-old girls on suspicion of robbery, a police spokesperson said.

Miraculously, Katherine still managed to perform at the concert as she didn't want to let the charity down

“A female member of the public had attempted to intervene,” the spokeswoman added.

An officer was assaulted during the incident but did not require hospital treatment.

The two girls were released under investigation, with the 15-year-old re-arrested on December 5 in connection with the same incident after further information was received.

In a statement, Jenkins’ agent said: “Katherine was in London to sing at the Henry van Straubenzee memorial charity carol concert at St Luke’s Church.

“On her way to rehearsal she witnessed an older lady being viciously mugged and intervened to help.

“As a result of her stepping in, Katherine was then mugged herself.

“However she helped the police identify the perpetrator and the young woman was arrested shortly afterwards.”

The 15-year-old will appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on January 6, 2020.

ChelseaKatherine JenkinsLondonMuggedSingerSoprano

More in this Section

Democrats shift impeachment focus to RussiaDemocrats shift impeachment focus to Russia

White House to shun impeachment hearingWhite House to shun impeachment hearing

UK Election debate live: Corbyn and Johnson go head-to-headUK Election debate live: Corbyn and Johnson go head-to-head

Former UK PMs John Major and Tony Blair share platform to oppose BrexitFormer UK PMs John Major and Tony Blair share platform to oppose Brexit


Lifestyle

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »