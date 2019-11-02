News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenager charged after girl, seven, shot on Halloween

By Press Association
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 08:42 AM

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a seven-year-old girl was shot in the neck while out trick or treating.

The girl, who was wearing a bumblebee costume, was critically injured in the shooting on Chicago’s West Side on Thursday.

Investigators believe she was shot in a gang-related attack and the man believed to be the target was a 30-year-old shot in the hand, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The 15-year-old was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery through discharge of a firearm, police said.

The Chicago Tribune reported police believe the gunman is a member of the Gangster Two-Six gang and was targeting a member of the Latin Kings.

The girl was trick-or-treating as a group of males chased a man down the street in the Little Village neighbourhood.

Sergeant Rocco Alioto said the shooting was “unacceptable”, adding: “A seven-year-old girl that was trick-or-treating with her family had to get shot because a group of guys want to shoot at another male.”

A group of children view a crime scene, where a seven-year-old girl was shot (John J Kim/AP)

The shooter had on a mask like the one the character Jason wears in the Friday the 13th movies, Mr Guglielmi said, adding that investigators had found a gun that might be the weapon used in the shooting.

The girl was shot in the lower neck and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

She was in critical but stable condition on Friday, Mr Guglielmi said.

The wounded man, who was shot in his left hand, was taken to a hospital in good condition.

