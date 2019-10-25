News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Teenager breaks into German prison in bid to win back jailed ex-girlfriend

Teenager breaks into German prison in bid to win back jailed ex-girlfriend
By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 02:37 PM

A teenager has broken into a German prison in an attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend.

Prison authorities in the north-western town of Vechta said the 18-year-old scaled a 13-foot wall to get to his ex’s window.

Prison officials intercepted the man. He refused to climb back down, and the fire service was called to bring him down with a ladder.

It was not clear whether he succeeded in winning back the heart of the young woman, also 18, who had broken up with him by phone.

The man is being investigated for trespassing and unauthorised contact with prisoners.

It was reported that the man was half-naked, having taken off many of his clothes to avoid getting caught on barbed wire.

READ MORE

Hunter dies after deer he shot attacks him

More on this topic

German synagogue attack suspect ‘admits to shootings’German synagogue attack suspect ‘admits to shootings’

German synagogue gunman ‘planned massacre’German synagogue gunman ‘planned massacre’

German president urges ‘solidarity’ with Jews after synagogue attackGerman president urges ‘solidarity’ with Jews after synagogue attack

German president visits synagogue attack scene in bid to reassure communityGerman president visits synagogue attack scene in bid to reassure community

GermanyPrisonTOPIC: Germany

More in this Section

Brexit delay decision expected after Boris Johnson’s call for December electionBrexit delay decision expected after Boris Johnson’s call for December election

How does Johnson hope to get a general election and will Labour back it?How does Johnson hope to get a general election and will Labour back it?

Man charged and second arrested in Milton Keynes double murder investigationMan charged and second arrested in Milton Keynes double murder investigation

MPs approve Queen’s Speech despite Johnson’s election pushMPs approve Queen’s Speech despite Johnson’s election push


Lifestyle

The supermodel is part of a particularly famous family, but she’s still managed to carve out her own fashion niche.These are Kendall Jenner’s most glamorous style moments

You know where you are with penne and spaghetti, but what about orzo and casarecce?World Pasta Day: 7 lesser known shapes and how to eat them

How Luke Rix-Standing learned to stop worrying and love delays.9 things you’ll only know if you’re the only person in the world that loves airport stopovers

A PT talks us through some yoga-inspired moves perfect for helping your body to recover after birth.5 simple postnatal exercises for new mums

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »