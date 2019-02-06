NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Teenager arrested after girl, 14, allegedly raped in woods in UK

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 12:11 PM

A teenage boy has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in woods in North Lanarkshire in the UK.

Police Scotland received reports of a serious sexual assault in Newmains at around 12.25pm on Saturday.

Officers arrested and then later released a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 12.25pm on Saturday, police received a report of a 14-year-old girl being subjected to a serious sexual assault within a wooded area in Newmains.

“A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and released pending further enquiries.”

- Press Association


