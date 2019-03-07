NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Teenager arrested after deaths of woman and young child in UK

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 09:50 AM

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after the deaths of a woman and young child in England.

Police said they were called by East of England Ambulance Service at 5pm on Wednesday after a woman’s body was found at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich.

A young child also discovered at the address was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, Suffolk Police said.

A floral tribute outside a property in Swinburne Road, Ipswich, after the sudden deaths of a woman and young child (Sam Russell/PA)

A police officer stood outside a semi-detached home in the street on Thursday morning, with a single bouquet of flowers laid beside the garden gate.

A neighbour described the child as a “little toddler”, adding: “He weren’t very old, bless him.”

She said she did not know them personally.

“We would just see them to say hello and that sort of thing,” she said. “I don’t know them, keep themselves to themselves, I think a lot of people do round here.”

The force said next of kin for both of the victims have been informed.

The arrested teenager has been taken to Martlesham police station for questioning.

It is understood he has not been detained on suspicion of murder or manslaughter.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

- Press Association

